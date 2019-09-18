Body found in Mississippi River; homicide investigation underway

Lindsey A. Bell

lindsey@magicvalleypublishing.com

The body of a white male was recovered from the Mississippi River on Friday, September 13.

According to Sheriff Bryan Avery, the body was discovered by deck hands on barges during a perimeter check just north of the old Tiptonville ferry landing. They noticed the body caught between two barges.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Rescue Squad recovered the body and began the initial investigation.

The death has been classified a homicide and the body has been sent for an autopsy. The victim has been identified as an Illinois man.

Illinois authorities arrived in Lake County this week to begin their investigation.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased or additional details at this time in order to protect the investigation.

