Marshals arrest Illinois fugitive in Tiptonville

U.S. Marshals arrested a Cody M. Burries, a fugitive out of Decatur, Illinois, at Tiptonville Meadows on May 1.

Burries was wanted on a first degree murder charge after allegedly shooting 32-year-old Marcel Whitfield shortly before 2 a.m. on April 7. The shooting took place just outside of a bar in Illinois. Whitfield was shot once in the chest and once in the thigh before stumbling back into the bar to ask for help. Whitfield died that evening at a local hospital.

Marshals, working in conjunction with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, tracked Burries to Tiptonville Meadows Apartments in Tiptonville after receiving a tip. According to Lake County Sheriff Bryan Avery, Burries has ties to the Lake County community.

Burries was extradited back to Macon County, Illinois on May 9.

 

