Woods seeking re-election

The following is a paid political advertisement:

I have been honored serving as alderman the past 15 years. I am announcing my candidacy for re-election on November 6, 2018. I will continue to make decisions that are best for our City.

I was born in Tiptonville and I have lived here all of my life. I was married to the late James R. “Bobby” Woods and I am the mother of Autumn Woods. I am a member of the Church of Christ and the Main Street Association. I support the Chamber of Commerce and associations that would bring property into our City if Tiptonville.

Thank you for your support and vote.

Sincerely,

Sarah Ashley Woods