Two car collision near Ridgely

Shayna Burg

banner@lakecountybanner.com

Today, September 28th, 2017, at about 2:30 p.m. there was a two car collision outside of Ridgely on Highway 78. Dana Wilcox of Dyersburg was driving southbound on Highway 78 in a black Ford Explorer, shown above. Wilcox was attempting to make a left turn onto Tippit Lane, when a white Nissan Altima driven by Jacob Daniels of Hornbeak went to pass. Both vehicles collided in the north bound traffic lane. According to Trooper Pulley, Daniels was charged with improper passing.

Wilcox and passenger Lily Ladig of Newbern were both transported to Tennova Regional in Dyersburg. There were two passengers with Daniels that were uninjured.

Lake County Sheriff deputy Bryan Bargery stated that this was the second wreck at this location within an hour and a half. The first wreck was a single car accident where the vehicle veered off the road.

There will be heavy traffic this weekend with the Arts & Crafts festival going on, so be sure to be cautious while driving!