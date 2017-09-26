Ridgely Chamber hosts first annual car show

Shayna Burg

What better way to end summer than with some sweet classic, restored, and modified cars? Many people local and outsiders gathered on Saturday for the Ridgely Chamber of Commerce’s first annual car show. There were many different models from different decades to view. Aside from the car show, the Bridge at Ridgely had a bake sale set up to satisfy your sweet tooth, and the Lake County Rescue Squad sold hamburgers and hot dogs. They are planning to have a car show every year. The Chamber gave away awards, trophies, door prizes, and a cash prize. After the awards were given out, attendees enjoyed a mix of country and classic rock from the Dustin Hamlin Band, based out of Troy, TN.

Awards were given out as follows:

Motorcycles

—Adam Burney, of Ridgely, Best of Show.

—Brad Barnes, of Ridgely, Mayor’s Choice.

Automobiles

—Allen Dishman, of Ridgely, Top 5.

—Charles Seaton, of Dyersburg, Top 5 & Modern Car Modified.

—Jeff Simpson, of Dyersburg, Top 5.

—Danny Solomon, of Ridgely, Classic Car & Top 5.

—Sam Wooley & Mike Bates, of Jackson, Mayor’s Choice & Best of Show.

—Roger Jordan, of Bartlett, Classic Truck, Best of Show, & Mayor’s Choice.

—Richard & Sylvia Darnell, of Dyersburg, Top 5 & Modern Truck Modified.