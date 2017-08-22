Miss Dixie PAC 2018 title goes to Lauren Dickson

shirleyNANNEY

editor

A 21-year- old beauty from Parsons was crowned Miss Dixie PAC in a Saturday night pageant that is a preliminary to Miss Tennessee.

Lauren Dickson, daughter of Mark and Kim Dickson, became the second young woman to be chosen for this honor.

She is a senior and a nursing student at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Parsons campus. She plans on becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Bursting into tears at the announcement that she had won, she said later, “I am so overwhelmed at winning.” She was crowned by Yvannah Garcia, Miss Dixie PAC 2017.

The pageant was started as a legacy to Dixie Carter who was a runner up to Miss Tennessee in the ’50s.

Dickson was one of seven contestants hoping to be crowned.

The other two members of the court included Katie Hodges, 18, of Henderson, first runner-up, and Chloe Hubbard, 18, of Dandridge, second runner-up.

Dickson also won the People’s Choice, interview and talent awards. Kara Smith was the swimsuit winner.

The other contestants were Brittany Davis, Hannah Minear, and Ciara Warren.

For her talent, Dickson sang “To Love You More.”

Dickson was awarded a $3,000 Bethel University scholarship and a $700 scholarship. Hodges was presented a $300 scholarship and Hubbard won a $200 scholarship.

The contestants answered questions, and competed in swimsuit, evening gown and talent.

The winners received other gifts from the sponsors.

The audience was treated to Garcia’s rendition of “Bring Him Home” that she sang in the Miss Tennessee pageant in which she was among the top ten.

Garcia and Courtney Caton, Miss Mid-South 2015, shared the spotlight as the masters of ceremonies.

Pageant director was Lori Nolen with Tiffany Nolen and Amanda Wallace serving as co-directors. Members of the pageant committee were Caton, Karianne Boxell, Kim Sanders, and Morgan Sturdivant.

