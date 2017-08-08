Four suspects in custody, one still at large from liquor store break in

One suspect from the Tuesday early morning break in at The Old Railroad Spirits Liquor Store on Broad Street in Bruceton was still at large that afternoon.

It is not known if he is still in the area or not.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing jeans and a black shirt with white designs in it. If he is seen please notify the Huntingdon Police Department at 986-2906 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 986-8947.

The other four are in custody and incarcerated in the Carroll County Jail.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department was notified that the liquor store was being broken into. Deputies chased the suspects into Huntingdon where they rammed Deputy Ethan Parham’s vehicle, causing them to spin out. The five occupants fled on foot with Huntingdon police officers and deputies in pursuit. Three of five, Leland Jerome Crawford, 38; Laverne Alliece Luellen, 26; and Darrius Lott, 28, all of Memphis; were apprehended in Huntingdon.

The vehicle they wrecked may have been stolen since it had a temporary tag on it from a Memphis dealership.

A fourth suspect, Cordarrel Deagus Logan, 29, of Memphis later stole a 2004 Ford van around 10 a.m. from Debbie Ridings of Bruceton who had parked the vehicle at the Habitat for Humanity store on East Main Street. She had placed some items in the van and gone back for more when the vehicle went missing. The suspect took Highway 70 to Interstate 40 and headed west. He was taken into custody after spike strips were deployed near mile marker 64.

