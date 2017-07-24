Nurses learn about youth health topics

This year’s annual school nurse inservice was recently conducted at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon to help educate the community’s school nurses about a variety of health care topics specifically related to our youth. Sponsored by Baptist Huntingdon, four attended the training that was facilitated by Nina Smothers, DPh, MBA, Director of Pharmacy, Ancillary, and Industrial Services.

“Our goal is to meet the required annual educational health care topics, as well as provide updates regarding the health care disparities identified within Carroll County in relation to our youth,” says Smothers.

Click here to subscribe