Late-night fire at MagPro in Camden

A reported explosion around late Friday evening led to a roaring blaze at MagPro, LLC. in Camden, with flames rising above treetops and visible from nearby roadways.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher has reported that all MagPro employees have been accounted for, and asks that the public stay clear of the area.

According to their website, the magnesium recycler at 245 Foundry Lane in Camden is one of the world’s largest recyclers of magnesium and the second largest producer of primary magnesium in the United States.

Check back for updates and see complete coverage in next week’s issue of the Camden Chronicle.