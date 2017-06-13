Cancer Survivor Dinner set for June 20

Co-chairs for survivor hospitality, Kathy Whitehead and Johnny Beth Nolen, are making plans for the Carroll County Unit of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Survivor Dinner. It is set for Tuesday, June 20, at 6:30 pm, at the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon.

“A cancer survivor is defined by the American Cancer Society as anyone who is living with cancer, from the date of diagnosis,” said Kathy. “If you have ever heard the words, ‘You have cancer,’ Johnny Beth and I invite you to participate as a survivor. This is just one of the ways we are able to celebrate with all the cancer survivors and their caregivers.”

All cancer survivors, along with one guest, are invited to attend this event. A delicious catered meal, along with entertainment, will be enjoyed by everyone as another birthday is celebrated for the survivors.

Survivor t-shirts for the Relay For Life event, which will be at the Carroll County Civic Center on Friday, June 23, will be given out.

On Friday, June 23, the survivor registration and reception will be from 5-6:30 p.m. inside the Civic Center. The Survivor Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. with the survivor and caregiver lap to follow. For more information or to make reservations contact Kathy Whitehead at 986-9221 or Johnny Beth Nolen at 986-8496. Reservations must be made by June 16.

