Alumnus speaks at Clarksburg D.A.R.E. Graduation

ronPARK

staff writer

Tim Meggs with the 24th Judicial District Drug Violent Crime Task Force served as guest speaker at this year’s D.A.R.E. Graduation Thursday morning at Clarksburg School.

A 1993 graduate of Clarksburg High School, Meggs told the graduating fifth graders how he had once been where they are now and had faced many of the same temptations and issues that they face.

“When I went to school here, I knew people who used drugs,” said Meggs. “Me and my friends always went and did something else.”

Meggs cautioned students to be very careful to choose friends and hang out with people who don’t use drugs, alcohol, or tobacco.

“Pick good friends and make good decisions,” said Meggs.

D.A.R.E. Officer Becky Keith with the Sheriff’s Department told how Meggs and other law enforcement officers recently enacted one of the biggest drug busts in state history.

Also honored were D.A.R.E. report winner Gracie Moore and runner-up Jada Jones, who read their reports aloud during the program.

Altogether, 24 Clarksburg fifth graders received certificates as graduates of the D.A.R.E. program.

