A night of thankfulness: Dilday-Carter Funeral Home thankful for emergency personnel

shirleyNANNEY

editor

The night of May 2 was a time devoted to food, fellowship and thankfulness when Dilday-Carter Funeral Home personnel hosted a meal at Carroll Bank & Trust’s Community Room in appreciation for the services provided by Huntingdon Fire and Rescue, First Responders and paramedics.

Special guests were Tim Boyd and his family, wife, Sherry and children, Madison and Mason.

Tim, who worked for Dilday-Carter Funeral, was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 22 on Oct. 10 of last year that left him paralyzed from his waist down. He was airlifted to The Med in Memphis and then transferred to The Shepherd Center in Atlanta where he underwent intense therapy daily. On Jan. 5 he moved to the day program and into an apartment at the Shepherd Assisted Technology Center. He has had occupational, physical and recreational therapy.

He came home Feb. 17.

The heroic efforts of the emergency personnel who rushed to the scene saved his life, Tim believes.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home owner Steve Carter said that he ask Tim what he wanted when he came home.

“He told me that he wanted to thank the firemen and emergency personnel for what they did for him,” said Steve.

So the May 2 meal and get together was what was planned. The employees agreed to forego a Christmas party and devote their time and energy to this particular occasion.

Steve, Benny Roberts and Lynn Compton grilled the two-inch pork chops with Big Max BBQ supplying the barbecued chicken. Joyce Carter made many of the vegetables and desserts.

“Thank you for what you did for Tim and what you do on a daily basis,” said Steve. “We can never thank you enough.”

