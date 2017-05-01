Patsy Hodge

Patsy Jane Hodge, 74, of Bruceton passed away Friday, April 28 at Oak Manor in McKenzie. Funeral services were held May 1 at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home, with Bro. Randall Woods officiating. Burial followed at Farmville Cemetery in Yuma.

