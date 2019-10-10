Ridgely’s Harvest Fun Day set for next Saturday

Anyone looking for food, fun, and a chance to support the community will find Harvest Fun Day for the City of Ridgely the perfect place to be next Saturday, October 19 at Mile Lane Park from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

This annual event celebrates the City of Ridgely, its hardworking employees, and the first responders who keep the town running smoothly. Area churches will provide free candy and popcorn for kids in attendance. Kids can also look forward to a jump house and face painting.

In addition to live music from Calvary Baptist Church Choir, Gerald Burkett and the Mad Hatter, and Tiptonville First Baptist Church P & W Team, emergency vehicles from city and county agencies will be open for the public to view. This is also an opportunity for citizens to ask first responders about their jobs and equipment. Lake County Sheriff’s Department will also demonstrate how to properly install children’s safety restraints. Parents are encouraged to bring their children’s safety restraints to receive help in making sure they are secured properly.

Ridgely Fire Department, Ridgely Police Department, Lake County Rescue Squad, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Tiptonville Fire Department, and Tiptonville Police Department will all be present.

“[The event] really involved the whole community,” said Alderwoman Renee Bledsoe.