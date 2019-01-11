Churches to host “Lunch for the Community”

Several churches in Ridgely will host “Lunch for the Community” on the third and fourth Wednesdays in January, February, and March (January 16 and 23, February 20 and 27, and March 20 and 27).

On each of these days a meal of soup, crackers, dessert, tea, and coffee will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. All lunches will be served at Ridgely First United Methodist Church. Churches participating in “Lunch for the Community” are First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, Assembly Missionary Baptist Church, Cottonwood Baptist Church, Abundant Life Fellowship Church, and River of Life Church of God of Prophecy. Everyone within the community of Ridgely is welcome.