Lake County signs Domestic Awareness Month Proclamation

Wednesday, October 11th, Lake County officials signed a proclamation to declare October Domestic Violence Awareness month. In attendance of the proclamation were County Mayor Denny Johnson, Sheriff Bryan Avery, Judge Danny Goodman, Detective Joe Vernon, Field Advocate for Lake/Obion Co. Marquita Valadez, Shelter Coordinator Lori Teague, WRAP representative Lynnsey Park, and Program Manager Penny Hensley. Tiptonville Mayor Reid Yates and Ridgely Mayor Steve Jones also signed the proclamation but were not present.

Observed in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time for communities to unite to remember those who have lost their lives as a result of abuse, to celebrate those who have survived, and to connect with those who work end violence, and raise public awareness about domestic violence in our communities. In 2016 TBIRs reports 78,1000 domestic violence offenses in the state of Tennessee. Throughout Lake County, including all municipalities, there were 29 reported victims of domestic violence in 2016. It is important that we all stand together to raise awareness and help stop the violence that plagues nearly every household in the US.

How can you help? What can you do? You can donate or volunteer: Make a donation to WRAP to honor people in your life who have been impacted by domestic violence. Your donation supports WRAP’s work to build safe, stable, nurturing relationships and families. Donations accepted are: non-perishable food items, food vouchers, gas cards, clothing, toiletries, small household items, monetary, and by hosting a fundraising event for WRAP. For more details, call 731-668-0411, Union City office 731-513-0462, Penny 731-253-3251.

Volunteer at WRAP and participate in our work to end violence, change lives, and give hope. We have opportunities in a variety of areas.

Wear Purple…Speak Out! Wear purple, the color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in October and use this as a way to tell others why ending domestic violence is important.

Take a stand against domestic violence by asking a WRAP advocate what you can do to help end violence against women and girls in our community.