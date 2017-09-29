Arts & Crafts Festival is here!

Its that time of year again! The Arts & Crafts festival has arrived and Reelfoot Lake is packed out with locals and many people from outside of the area. There are many different vendors set up across the Reelfoot Lake area with just about everything you could imagine! The festival will continue tomorrow and Sunday. Make sure to get a copy of next weeks Lake County Banner for more pictures and details about the Arts & Crafts festival!

McKenzie Johnson enjoying a snow cone at the festival.

Makenna Callins and Hannah Emberton from Martin, Tn shopping at the festival.

Jessie Smith III and Emily Moore checking out a jewelry vendor at the Arts & Crafts.