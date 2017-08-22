2017 Southern Fried & Sweet Tea Festival: festivities this week in McKenzie

ronPARK

staff writer

If you’re looking for some fun, food, and entertainment to follow up Monday’s solar eclipse, downtown

McKenzie is the place to be this week.

The main festivities kick in on Friday and Saturday, but some earlier festival-related events are on the

early-to- mid-week schedule.

The Farmers Market on Cedar Street featured good food and music with Bluegrass & BBQ on Tuesday, August 22.

First Baptist Church of McKenzie is hosting a gospel singing on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the

church facility on Stonewall Street North.

On Thursday night starting at 7 p.m., the Park Theatre is the site for Southern Fried Funnies — a

delightful comedy show featuring some of McKenzie’s wackiest citizens, plus plenty of toe-tapping music

to boot. This show will hit the stage again Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Things kick into high gear Friday night with an opening ceremony followed by live musical

entertainment at the main stage on Broadway Street.

Saturday will be filled with all kinds of festivities and events for all ages.

Main Street will be blocked off downtown all day to provide for safe children’s activities, some of which

will include inflatable jumpers, face painting, circus performances, and a petting zoo.

There will be live music all day in Veterans Park, as well as arts and crafts displays and vendors.

And, of course, there will be gallons of sweet tea available and all kinds of delicious deep-fried foods,

from catfish to pickles to Oreos.

The grand finale of this year’s festival will be a live performance by rising country music artist Kelly

McGrath at the main stage starting at 8 p.m.

For more information about the festival, scheduled entertainers, or any of the individual events contact

Jennifer Waldrup at 731-352- 2292 or Jennifer.waldrup@cityofmckenzie.com or Ryan Griffin at 731-414-

4817 or rynogriffin@gmail.com.

