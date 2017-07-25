Hill and Baggett bound over for attempted murder

ronPARK

staff writer

Two men charged in a brutal June 19 home invasion near Buena Vista were bound over to the September session of the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court.

Dakota D. Baggett, 24, of Nashville is up for indictment on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping (three counts), aggravated assault (two counts), aggravated burglary, and theft of property up to $10,000.

James P. Hill, 35, of New Johnsonville was bound over on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, theft up to $1,000, and aggravated burglary.

Baggett and Hill are both accused of invading the home of 96-year- old Dalphy Ross on McKee Levee Road, binding her with duct tape, and brutally assaulting her by striking her repeatedly in the head and face with a baseball bat and cutting her on the forearm with a knife.

According to police reports, Baggett was still at the residence when Ross’ daughter, Janet Ross, and Myron Butler returned to the home. Baggett allegedly held all three captive for over an hour, threatening the daughter and Butler with a knife and refusing to allow them to render aid to Mrs. Ross before stealing Butler’s vehicle and driving away.

Dalphy Ross was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon, where she was treated for her injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.

Baggett was arrested that next day in Benton County when police found him at a gas station near Walmart in Camden.

Hill managed to elude arrest by ducking into a nearby Dollar Tree and changing clothes before leaving the store.

Hill was finally arrested June 26 in Paris at Terrace Woods Lodge after Paris police received a tip that Hill was staying there.

Baggett and Hill have also been charged in relation to another home invasion in Humphries County in which an elderly man was injured.

Both are being held on a $250,000 bond.

Hill was represented by court-appointed attorney Seth Segraves, while attorney Ben Dempsey was appointed to represent Baggett.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader