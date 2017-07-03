Campbell Arms welcomed with open arms in McKenzie

ronPARK

staff writer

Carroll County’s newest industry was welcomed in true Fourth of July style as dozens of local and state leaders and interested citizens gathered at the Carroll County Airport’s main hanger for the official opening announcement.

As was announced at the event, Campbell Arms Manufacturing, LLC (CAM) is moving into the former Cut Right and Sanders Fertilizer facility on Hill Road in the McKenzie Industrial Air Park.

The veteran-owned manufacturer of small arms components is expected to create 50 full-time jobs.

CAM will also be investing around $850,000 into the local economy for facility renovations and expansion, manufacturing equipment, office equipment, paving, and other improvements.

CAM is co-owned by U.S. military veterans Blaine Campbell and David Bowman.

Bowman, who lost both of his legs while serving in Iraq, made a rather dramatic entrance as he and two other members of Team Fast Trax descended on the airport via parachute — one trailing a huge American flag.

Bowman landed just fine on prosthetic legs.

The other skydivers included Commander Sgt. Major Kevin Engel, who served for 30 years in the U.S. Army, and former Navy Corpsman Lance Southworth.

After the landing, the immense flag was stretched out and displayed by volunteers as the national anthem was played.

Bowman, Campbell, McKenzie Industrial Development Director Frank Tate, Carroll County Mayor Kenny McBride, State Representative Andy Holt, State Senator John Stevens, and McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland all spoke during the event.

“It is companies like CAM that will help boost our economy and show that Carroll County provides a strong and available skilled workforce,” said Tate. “It is our goal to provide an exceptional home for industries.”

“Carroll County is pleased to welcome CAM to our community and are happy to support and encourage their continued growth,” said McBride.

“We are very grateful to CAM for this investment, and we appreciate the Tennessee Economic and Community Development team for all their hard work, as well,” said Holland.

Holt commented that the new industry involves two of his favorite four-letter words: jobs and guns.

Stevens expressed his appreciation to Campbell and Bowman for taking a risk and choosing Carroll County as the site for their operations.

“You have really opened you arms, your communities, your schools, and your banks and welcomed us,” said Campbell. “We’re looking forward to making good quality products with high standards.”

“We’re glad to be part of the family here,” said Bowman.

In appreciation for all their help and welcoming spirit, Campbell presented special coins to Tate, McBride, Holt, Stevens, and Holland. He also presented coins to members of Team Fast Trax.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader