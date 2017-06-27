Miss Dixie PAC places in Top Ten in Miss Tennessee

shirleyNANNEY

editor

Miss Dixie PAC, Yvannah Garcia, a Miss Tennessee contestant, says this past week was definitely a life changing experience for her.

“Not only was I able to develop new friendships and strengthen older ones, but I was also able to grow as a competitor, daughter, and individual in that short week,” she said.

She was one of 36 contestants in the pageant.

Miss Lexington Caty Davis walked away with the top honor of being picked as the 2017 Miss Tennessee.

Garcia captured a Wednesday night talent preliminary win with her rendition of “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables. By placing in the top ten in the pageant, she was awarded $3,000, which will go towards her current graduate education at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, where she is a first year Physician Assistant student. Her plans after graduation are to be a PA in bariatrics, general surgery, or dermatology.

“I am so blessed to have been able to represent Huntingdon and The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center

as its first Miss Dixie PAC,” she said. “Winning Wednesday night’s talent preliminary and placing in the top 10 was not my accomplishment, but an accomplishment that belongs to everyone who has stood by me throughout this journey.”

Garcia graduated from UT-Martin in December 2016 with a Bachelor’s Degree in biology with a cell and molecular focus.

She is the first Miss Dixie PAC to enter the Miss Tennessee contest and the 2017 state pageant is her first year to compete.

“This being our first year as a local pageant in the Miss America system, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Lori Nolen, executive director of the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center, “but we had a great week and such a rewarding experience at our first Miss Tennessee pageant. Our organization received a very warm welcome into the Miss Tennessee family.”

She added that she couldn’t be more proud of the first Miss Dixie PAC.

“She is an exceptional young woman and represented our center and our town remarkably well,” said Nolen.

The first elimination removed 21 contestants, leaving only the top 15 and the People’s Choice winner.

The new Miss Dixie PAC will be crowned Aug. 19 and will compete in the Miss Tennessee 2018 pageant.

