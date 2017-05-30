Forty-seven Central kindergartners graduate to first grade

shirleyNANNEY

Forty-seven Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central kindergarten students graduated to the first grade in ceremonies on May 15 in the high school gymnasium.

The class members will graduate from high school in 2029.

Central Elementary School Principal Deborah Martin welcomed everyone to the event.

During the program, students Dalton Howard, Amelia Bennett and Patience Tomlin led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Graduate leaders for leading the ABC song were Junah Smith, Jace Jones and Ariyah Porter.

Kindergarten teachers Debbie Moore, Chaisee Rich and Nicole Quinn handed out reading, math, citizenship, writing and most improved awards.

Director of Schools David Duncan advised parents that reading was most important and that they should read to their children often and let them read as well.

The diplomas were presented to the students by the principal and three teachers.

Closing remarks were made by Ms. Martin.

Debbie Moore’s class members include: Malaki Balentine, Izabelle Blankenship, Jesse Christman, Caleb Crossno, Noah Franks, McIver Higdon, Addison Hollingsworth, Dalton Howard, Harley Jones, Frankie Quinn, Brock Sauls, Junah Smith, Tucker Smith, Zayden Williams and Tierra Woodley.

Students in Nicole Quinn’s class include: Amelia Bennett, Heaven Christman, Izabella Gladden, Zackorie Heatley, Chase Hedge, James Holder, Kynlee Irwin, Gabriel Johnson, Jace Jones, Ayden King, Mason McGee, Emily Melton, Dalton Phillips, Legacy Rampley, Ellie Rogers and Kimberlynn Rogers.

In Chaisee Rich’s room the students included: Brycen Barrett, Zachary Gardner, Carter Gooch, Sophia Hampton, Benjamin Harrington, Gabriella Holmes, Berkeley Kimble, Ashton Lambert, Aiden Lowe, Garrett Middleton, Ally Grace Mitchell, Alexis Moore, Jacob Pardue, Ariyah Porter, James Robertson and Patience Tomlin.

