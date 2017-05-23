Melodies Show raises $4,000 for Relay for Life

shirleyNANNEY

The thirteenth annual Melodies show held at the Carroll County Civic Center May 11 and 12 raised over $4,000 for Carroll County’s Relay for Life, according to Huntingdon Special School District Director of Schools Pat Dillahunty, who directed the show.

This year’s event was in memory of Larry Thomason who died this year and was always a part of the show as a singer and musician. He would either sing a solo or with the AWOL group of men. Sometimes he would even play the piano.

Lee Carter spoke of Larry’s dedication to the show and how he always said at the end of the show, “Well, Miss Pat, we made it through another one.”

The show contained 19 acts that provided crowd-pleasing entertainment.

Friends Margaret McDaniel and Charlotte Horn, both of Huntingdon were among the spectators on Thursday night.

“I always come to support it and it’s such a good show as well,” said Margaret. Charlotte said that she lost both of her parents to cancer.

“It’s a good show and for a great cause,” she said.

She had high praise for Pat Dillahunty and the job she does in putting the show together.

“It wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Pat,” she said.

The songs and entertainers included:

• “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Kyle, Ashley, Ivy, Violet, Lori, Johannah, Kaki, Haven, June, Cliff, Kristen and Axel Dillahunty, Megan and Maddox Inman, Mackenzie Dunbar, Myles Cope, Vicki, Kiley and Kane Crossno.

• “Boogie Woogie Piggies” by Pat, Ivy, Violet, Johannah, Kaki, Haven, June, Charlie and Axel Dillahunty, Connie Bond, Melinda Vailes, Maddox Inman, Mackenzie Dunbar, Myles Cope, Vicki, Kiley and Kane Crossno.

• “Who’s on First” by Randy Crossett and Kendall Sanders.

• “Wonderful World” by Mark Dillahunty, Lee Carter, Kevin Wheatley and Darrell Douglas.

• “The Rose” by Lori and Johannah Dillahunty.

• “Castle on a Cloud” by June Dillahunty.

• “Back to God” by Reese Hopper.

• “Eastview Baptist Church Praise Team.

• 24/7 Band – several numbers by Brooke and Leslie Cooper, Frank Dodd and Bo Bodiford.

• “Unforgettable” by Mark and Lori Dillahunty.

• “Leaving Without You” by Kendall Sanders.

• “True Colors” by Johanna and Kaki Dillahunty.

• “My Girl” by Mark Dillahunty, Lee Carter, Kevin Wheatley and Darrell Douglas.

• “Rocky Top” by Luke and Brooke Cooper.

• “Amish Paradise” by Lee, Teresa, Rachel, Kate and Natalie Carter, Kevin Wheatley, Vicki Myers, Vicki and Ava Williams, Tatum Nolen, Jerry Morris, Lydia O’Bryant, Carter Coleman, Jason Culbreath, Randy and Sherry Crossett.

• “It is Well” by Reese Hopper.

• “What a Wonderful World” by Wendy Price, Heather Price, Betty Pritchard, Brenda Hampton, Karen Carter, Daniel Willis, Jordan Cole, Morgan Cole, Dana Wyatt, Kelley Wallace, Candace Maness, Dana McMinn and Julia Maddox.

