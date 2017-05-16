Beautiful weather shines down on Bruceton in May

ronPARK

staff writer

Organizers and attendees of this year’s Bruceton in May event couldn’t have asked for better weather as the festivities went into full swing on Saturday at Bruceton Memorial Park.

Lots of sunshine and moderate spring temperatures made for a very pleasant day to spend outside with friends, family, neighbors, and out-of- town visitors.

“I think we’ve had marvelous weather, an excellent crowd, and just a wonderful day all around,” said Bruceton Mayor Bob Keeton. “You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Keeton kicked off the day’s festivities with some words of welcome during opening ceremonies at the main stage.

Bro. Steve Whitworth gave the opening prayer, and members of the Veterans Honor Guard from Parker’s Crossroads presented the state and U.S. flags as Ernie Smothers sang the National Anthem.

Keeton also gave special recognition and a plaque to Beverly Wilson with the Carroll County Humane Society for all the she has done with the town to help find homes for stray animals.

Honors were also given to town employees Andy Baker, David McEwen, Brandon Turner, and David Parham during awards ceremonies Saturday afternoon. Linda Parker with the Bruceton Woman’s Club presented them with a plaque for all the work they have put in to make the event a big success.

The awards ceremony was also time to announce the winners and give out trophies for the 2017 Bruceton in May Barbecue Cook-Off.

This year’s Grand Champion trophy went to TN Tailgaters, who have been cooking up their signature barbecue and sauces since the event started 17 years ago.

Triple D BBQ received the Reserve Champion trophy.

See lower down in the story for a complete list of cook-off winners.

Some of the other attractions at this year’s festival included a golf cart parade, the Carroll County Humane Society Dog Show, a magic show, a petting zoo, inflatable rides and laser tag for the kids, rides on the ISTEA Express Train, venders of all kinds, and delicious variety of food and refreshments for everyone.

The day also featured some really good musical entertainment, such as young local talent Kassidy Hedge, who sang several Fleetwood Mac favorites from the 1970s.

The Paula Bridges Band, which has been headlining events in this area for many years, closed out the festival and kept the groove going well into the night.

• • •

Barbecue Cook-Off Winners

•Grand Champion: TN Tailgaters.

•Reserve Champion: Triple D BBQ.

•Chicken: We Like Butts, 1st place; Verner’s Barnyard BBQ, 2nd ; Triple D BBQ, 3 rd : TN Tailgaters, 4th .

•Pork: Teacher’s Pit, 1st ; TN Tailgaters, 2nd ; Borderline BBQ, 3rd ; Verner’s Barnyard BBQ, 4th .

•Ribs: Borderline BBQ, 1st ; Hawg County Cookers, 2nd ; Triple D BBQ, 3rd ; Verner’s Barnyard BBQ, 4th .

•Cook’s Choice: Triple D. BBQ, 1st ; TN Tailgaters, 2nd ; Teacher’s Pit, 3rd ; Hawg County Cookers, 4th .

•Mustard Sauce: TN Tailgaters, 1st ; Hawg County Cookers, 2nd ; Triple D BBQ, 3rd ; Verner’s Barnyard BBQ, 4th .

•Ketchup Sauce: Hawg County Cookers, 1st ; Borderline BBQ, 2nd ; Teacher’s Pit, 3rd ; Verner’s Barnyard BBQ, 4th .

•Vinegar Sauce: Triple D BBQ, 1st ; Verner’s Barnyard BBQ, 2nd ; Hawg County Cookers, 3rd ; TN Tailgaters, 4th.

