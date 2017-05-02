Community shows support for retired county employee; Around $15,000 raised at Marshall Carter Benefit

ronPARK

staff writer

It’s a beautiful thing when a community comes together to help out one of their own in a time of need.

And you could definitely feel the love Saturday night as over 300 people turned out at the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon to show their love and support for recently retired Carroll County employee Marshall Carter and his family during his ongoing struggle with cancer.

Altogether, around $15,000 was raised for Carter and his family during this special benefit event, which was organized entirely by friends, family, and former co-workers.

“I’m totally overwhelmed,” said Carter, who was present at the event. “All the hard work that has been put in on this is not lost on me. I really do appreciate this.”

After 22 years with the Carroll County Recycling Center, Carter retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Marshall has been with the county ever since the opening of the recycling center,” said Carroll County Mayor Kenny McBride. “He’s one of our family of employees, and we’re just happy we could do something for him and his family at this time in their life.”

Jeff Heyduck, county director of Solid Waste and Recycling, who has been friends with Carter since they were teenagers back in the 1960s, commented on how Carter promoted many of the rock groups that came through West Tennessee during the ’60s and ’70s.

“I’ve been fortunate to have him as an employee and friend all these years,” said Heyduck.

The night’s festivities included barbecue and all the trimmings provided by Big Daddy’s Barbecue, a silent auction, and a live auction conducted by Chad Taylor.

Nearly 50 local businesses, organizations, and individuals donated items for the two auctions.

The local band, The Captain, provided musical entertainment, including some of Carter’s class rock favorites. The band featured John Warren on drums, Ernie Smothers on bass and lead vocals, Joel King on guitar, and Rocky Presson on guitar and vocals.

“He [Carter] is one of the best fellas I’ve ever met in my life,” said longtime co-worker and former classmate Jackie Scott. “He’s a little different from most people, but he’s a good, good guy. He would do anything for anybody.”

Scott and several other of Carter’s classmates from the Huntingdon High School Class of 1971 showed up at the event to support their friend of many years.

