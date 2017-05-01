Patsy Hodge By Lindsey Bell | May 1, 2017 | 0 Patsy Hodge Patsy Jane Hodge, 74, of Bruceton passed away Friday, April 28 at Oak Manor in McKenzie. Funeral services were held May 1 at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home, with Bro. Randall Woods officiating. Burial followed at Farmville Cemetery in Yuma. Posted in Obituaries - Carroll County News-Leader Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Curtis Gene Hampton May 1, 2017 | No Comments » Bobby Pritchard May 1, 2017 | No Comments » William Noles April 24, 2017 | No Comments » Mary Nell McMackins April 24, 2017 | No Comments » Martha Burke April 24, 2017 | No Comments »