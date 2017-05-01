Curtis Gene Hampton

1949-2017

Curtis Gene Hampton, 67, of Buena Vista passed away Tuesday, April 25 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held April 28 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Larry Ivy and Bro. Michael Hilliard officiating. Burial followed in Humbles Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Hampton was born July 14, 1949 in Dollar to the late Curtis and Mary Madelyn Ellis Hampton. He attended Humbles Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wiley Hampton, and two sets of twin siblings.

He is survived by his fiancée, Gloria Van Steenburgh; a daughter, Anna Thorey Hampton of Iceland; four sons, Jeffery Lynn Hampton, Sr. of Dresden, Nicky Gene (Jennifer) Hampton of Trezevant, Steven Houston Hampton of Buena Vista, and Sammy (Brandy) Smith of Huntingdon; for sisters, Mary, Tina, Patsy, and Candy; five brothers, Elvis, Nathan, David, Ricky, and Mayo; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.