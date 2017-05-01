Bobby Pritchard

1933-2017

Bobby Gene Pritchard, 83, of Yuma passed away Thursday, April 20. Private services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Pritchard was born in the Shiloh community on December 21, 1933 to the late Raphael and Vonell Pritchard. He was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Jo (Odle) Pritchard; two daughters, Teresa Pritchard and Rhonda Powell; and a step-son, Randy Pierce.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sarah Pritchard; his sister, Gloria Anderson; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.