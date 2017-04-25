Mustangs improve to 8-0 in district

By russellBUSH

The Huntingdon High School Mustangs only played two games last week because of prom but the Mustangs made the most of a short schedule by winning over the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Tigers on Tuesday at Huntingdon 11-0 and following that up with a 12-4 win over the Tigers at Bruceton on Wednesday.

The pair of wins gave the Mustangs an 8-0 win in district play with two district games remaining on the schedule.

The two wins also gave the Mustangs a season record of 19-4 as the season draws to a close.

Mustangs 11, Tigers 0

The Mustangs bats came alive in just four innings as the Mustangs pounded out 12 hits in four innings and run-ruled the Tigers at Mustang Field on Tuesday.

The Mustangs also received a strong pitching performance from senior Zach Dodson, who only allowed two Tiger hits with seven strikeouts.

Huntingdon’s hits came from six different players and four players had multiple hits.

Hunter Ensley continued a hot streak that stretched over two games that saw him get seven straight hits with a 3-3 effort against the Tigers.

Elijah Wilkerson went 2-2 and drove in two runs, and Kelby Pearson was 3-3 and drove in two runs.

Hunter Hankins went 2-3 at the plate and drove in two runs. Kade Pearson was 1-2 with an RBI and scored twice. Kyle Lutz went 1-2 with an RBI.

Jacob Ervin had a double for the Tigers and Dalton Williams singled. Grant Davis was charged with the loss for the Tigers.

Mustangs 12, Tigers 4

The Mustangs took a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the third against the Tigers in Bruceton on Wednesday, but the Tigers clawed back with a three-run third to get within a run at 5-4 before the Mustangs broke the game open with seven runs in the last four innings.

For the second day in a row, the Mustangs’ bats were alive as they pounded out 13 hits and capitalized on five Tiger errors.

Dodson had three of the Mustang hits and drove in two runs. Kade Pearson was 2-4 with two RBI and scored three runs.

Ben Clifft was 2-4 and drove in two runs and Josh Coleman was 2-3 and scored three runs.

The Mustangs made four errors of their own, but the offensive production overcame the poor play in the field.

Ensley was the winner on the mound for the Mustangs after going the distance allowing three earned runs and striking out four while walking four.

Dalton Davis was 1-3 for the Tigers and drove in a run, and Gage Lowry was 1-2 and drove in a run. Lawson Boyd was the starter for the Tigers and went five innings but was saddled with the loss.

