Huntingdon School District has $300,000 in pledges for synthetic field turf

shirleyNANNEY

editor

Huntingdon Special School District Director of Schools Pat Dillahunty informed school board members that the campaign to raise funds for the multi-purpose synthetic turf field and new track at Paul Ward Stadium is going well.

“We have $300,000 in secured pledges and $200,000 in conversation pledges,” said Dillahunty. “There are different levels of sponsorship and we’ll be glad to accept any donation.”

Anyone interested in giving can call Dr. Jonathan Kee at the high school at 986-8223 or Dillahunty at 986-2222.

“It’s going very well,” said Dillahunty.

The different levels of sponsorship includes Legacy Sponsor for $50,000 ($5,000 for 10 years or $45,000 in advance); Super Mustang Sponsor for $40,000 ($4,000 for 10 years or $36,000 in advance); Mustang Sponsor for $30,000 ($3,000 for 10 years or $27,000 in advance), Blue Sponsor for $20,000 ($2,000 for 10 years or $18,000 in advance), Gold Sponsor for $10,000 ($1,000 per year for 10 years or $9,000 in advance), Benefactors Sponsor for $5,000 ($500 per year for 10 years or $4,500 in advance), Coaches Sponsor for $2,500 ($250 per year for 10 years or $2,250 in advance), Players Club Sponsor for $100 per year for 10 years or $900 in advance; and Friends Sponsor for $25-$999.

At the close of the meeting, board member Jerry Morris said that former teacher Bill Ezell had suggested that the middle school practice field be named after former teacher Mike Partridge due to the amount of work that that he had put into it.

Morris and board member Tim Tucker will serve on a committee concerning the naming of the field.

In other business, board members:

• Set the next board meeting for May 18 at 7 p.m.

• Agreed to discuss the “No Smoking Policy” at the May 18 board meeting. Tucker said that people are smoking on school property and not following the state’s no smoking policy.

• Acknowledged the retirement of primary school librarian Carol Burgess with 30 years of service and also primary school teacher Theresa Donald for 40 years of service.

• Were informed of the high school greenhouse plant sale on April 28-29.

• Declared a mobile home and storage building on the new property at 1413 Buena Vista Rd. by the high school as surplus. An ad will be placed in the local newspaper and sealed bids will be taken until May 11 and sold at the highest bid.

• Approved the Procurement Plan for the Child Nutrition Program.

• Granted a request by middle school principal Scott Carter to authorize payment for services for Mark Rich and Tim Bennett as middle school baseball coaches. Rich will receive $1,200 and Bennett will receive $1,000.

• Hired Alexander, Thompson and Arnold as auditors for the 2017-2018 school year. The fee is a $500 increase over last year which will be $17,300 for this next year. Board chairman Lee Carter said he appreciated the work that the local staff does in the accounting process.

• Amended the board policies on Nepotism and Parent/Family Involvement.

• Agreed to leave the policy on Attendance of Non-Resident Students as is.

• Heard that the Melodies show will be held May 11 and 12.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader