William Noles

1935-2017

William David Noles, 81, of Bruceton passed away Thursday, April 20 at the Life Care Center of Bruceton. Funeral services were held April 23 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Johnny Boyd officiating. Burial followed in McAuley Cemetery.

Pallbearers who served were Aaron Williams, Randall Noles,

Mr. Noles was born June 26, 1935 in Buena Vista to the late James Wiley and Opal (Cole) Noles. He was retired from Chem Metals and had served in the National Guard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Faye Noles; a son, Michael David Noles; a sister, Mary Ruth Williams; and two brothers, Frank Noles and Jack Noles.

He is survived by a brother, Howard Noles of Buena Vista; a sister, Peggy (Edward) Hinson of Hermitage; a niece, Cathy Tasharski; seven nephews, Roger Lee Noles, Anthony Noles, Randall Noles, Aaron Williams, Jack Williams, Gary Williams, and Jeffery Hinson.