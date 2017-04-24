Mary Nell McMackins

1936-2017

Mary Neel McMackins, 80, of Bruceton passed away Sunday, April 23 at Life Care Center of Bruceton. Funeral services were held April 25 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Davis officiating. Burial followed in Prospect Cemetery.

Mrs. McMackins was born September 16, 1936 in Zach to the late William Elliot and Floy (Patterson) Hurt. She was retired from the cafeteria at Central High School and a member of Prospect Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gene Robert McMackins; a son, Russell McMackins of Chesapeak, Va.; daughters, Amy Jo Hollingsworth of Medina, Sherrie Jean (Dave) Finnan of Pisgah Forest, N.C., Bonnie Gayle (Bruce) Hilliard of Bruceton, Kathy Dunham of Huntingdon, and a step-daughter, Teresa McMackins of McKenzie; then grandchildren, Charly, John, Danny, Katie, Aaron, Brandon, Michael, Brandee, Shane, and Jessica; and five great-grandchildren.