Martha Burke

By Lindsey Bell | April 24, 2017

Martha Burke
1951-2017

Martha Carol Burke, 65, of McKenzie passed away Saturday, April 22 at her home.

Funeral services were held April 25, with Bro. Ronnie McClure officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.