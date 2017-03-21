Bruceton man attends presidential rally in Nashville

lindseyBELL

Staff writer

Victor Rich of Bruceton was among the thousands of Tennesseans who arrived at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville on March 15 to hear President Donald Trump speak.

The rally was the president’s first visit to Nashville as president. Rich, who retired from the army in 2012, and his mother Daisy Smothers Short of Parsons, who is a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Lexington, arrived at around 12 p.m. to get in line to hear President Trump’s speech.

In a phone interview on Friday, Rich said by the time he and his mother arrived, there was already quite a crowd gathered.

“There were thousands and thousands of people, and everyone wanted to cut [line],” he said.

Although thousands gathered in support of President Trump, more than 2,500 anti-Trump protesters also gathered that day.

Rich said he was impressed by the group of supporters who had gathered.

“It was a good looking group of people out there,” he said. “A lot of young high school kids. I have 13 grandkids, so I was happy to see young people taking an interest in their country.”

Inside the auditorium, Rich was able to get close to the president to hear his 40-minute speech, which was an incredible experience for him. He estimates he was just 30 feet away from the president.

“The minute Donald Trump came out, and Lee Greenwood was singing, I started crying. It was one of the greatest moments of my life,” he said. “He was talking about Tennessee and Tennessee people.”

Earlier that day, President Trump had toured The Hermitage in honor of the 250th anniversary of President Andrew Jackson’s birthday. While there, he also placed a wreath on Andrew Jackson’s tomb and delivered a speech to a small crowd at Jackson’s mansion before heading to the rally at Municipal Auditorium.

The one complaint Rich had about his experience that day was about how Nashville police handled crowd control and line cutters at the rally.

“In fact,” he said, “I’m calling Nashville to tell them what a terrible job they did policing the crowd.”

Email Lindsey

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader