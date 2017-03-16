Throwback Thursday: Jessica Andrews performs at Relay for Life in 2002

This week’s throwback Thursday takes a look back at the March 20, 2002 edition of the Carroll County News-Leader, when Jessica Andrews put on a benefit concert that raised $11,000 for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

Jessica Performs Locally, Raises Over $11,000 For Cancer Fund

By Shirley Nanney

Country music star Jessica Andrews was welcomed home with thunderous applause from an overflowing crowd at the Carroll County Civic Center Friday night. The benefit concert raised over $11,000 for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Jessica’s uncle, Chuck Blackburn of Huntingdon, arranged for the concert– her first one in her hometown since she moved to Nashville for the advancement of her musical career.

Relay for Life Team, of which Blackburn is a member, worked for several weeks to make the concert a success. The event was done in memory of his father and Jessica’s grandfather, Charles Blackburn, who died in 1990, and Melba Kee, who died in 2000, who is the mother of employee Brett Kee.

“It was truly a wonderful concert and a special night for Jessica,” said Chuck.

Tickets sold for $10, $20, and $30.

“It’s good to be back in Huntingdon,” said Jessica as she invited crowd participation in several of her songs.

Jessica was presented with the American Country Music’s Top New Female Vocalist Award on May 3, 2000. She has two albums to her credit and her current single is “Karma.”

Mayor Dale Kelley, who spoke briefly prior to the concert, welcomed Jessica to the stage and mentioned how proud Huntingdon was to claim her as their own. He said that the Town Council had already recognized her with the Pinnacle of Excellence Award, an award given to individuals who bring recognition to themselves and the town.

Young fan Shelby Lou Smith paid $110 to introduce Jessica to the audience.

“Thank you, guys, for driving over,” Jessica said to members of her family who sat in the second row. Among them were her mother and father, Vicki and Jessie Andrews, who live in Three-Way Community near Jackson in a house that she bought them recently and her grandmother, at Blackburn, of Huntingdon. Another set of Jessica’s uncles and aunts present were Danny and Nancy Blackburn of New Orleans. Chuck’s wife, Dorothy, and son, Charles, were in attendance. Jessica’s sister, Kellie and husband, Shane, of Gibson, were in the audience. Kellie manages her sister’s fan club.

Jessica recognized her first voice instructor, Teresa Smith, who sat on the front row.

The country music star belted out some of her most popular hits during the hour and a half show. Loud applause erupted as she sang, “Unbreakable Heart,” “You Go First,” “Heart Shaped World,” and “Who I Am.”

Jessica performed with guest performer, Marcel Chagnon, from Los Angeles, a country music singer she’s been dating recently. James, Slater, another guest artist, also sang several selections.

Some members of Faith Hill’s band accompanied Jessica on her musical selections.

