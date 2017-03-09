Throwback Thursday: The Life & Times of Robert Nell Tate

This week’s throwback Thursday looks back to the March 21, 2001 edition of the Carroll County News-Leader, which featured “The Life & Times of Robert Nell Tate.” Mrs. Tate passed away in September of 2006.

By Shirley Nanney

She’s witty and spunky, and has a mind as sharp as a tack. Her eyes are sparkling blue with a personality to match. She’s always smiling and happy and ready to tell an intriguing story about the happenings from her life of 93 years.

Robert Nell Tate was welcomed into this world on March 2, 1908 by her parents Robert L. and Nancy Evalee Segraves Belew of Yuma, who had looked forward to their firstborn being a boy.

“My parents were disappointed because they had talked about me being a boy for months and had planned on naming me Robert L. after my daddy,” said Mrs. Tate, smiling. “They were dumbfounded for awhile and didn’t know what they would name me because they didn’t have any girls’ names picked out.”

But the new baby’s aunt helped solve the dilemma by suggesting that they still name the infant after her father and add the middle name Nell after the horse that fell and broke its leg on the way to her delivery, because Nell rhymed with L. The name caught on with her parents instantly, and Robert Nell she became.

Robert Nell almost arrived without the benefit of an attending physician, however, in the early 1900s babies were born at home with doctors or midwives in attendance. Doctors had to be summoned in person, and in many instances, travel for many miles in a horse and buggy.

Such was the case with Dr. Bolen, the physician who delivered Robert Nell. The doctor was summoned and was on his way when the Belew’s horse, Nell, stepped in a hole and borke her leg. Although the horse had to be shot, it wound up with a namesake, and the doctor still managed to make it in time for Robert Nell’s entry into the world.

She was born in the house her grandfather built in 1889, when he learned that railroad tracks would be built nearby. Since there were few vehicles in the area then, a train was a handy and fast means of transportation– it was convenient for members of the family to hop the train and travel to their destination.

Robert Nell and her parents lived in her grandparents’ house until she was about five years old, when her father built a house nearby.

Then her mother died following childbirth when Robert Nell was 14 years old. Since all of her siblings were younger than herself, she had to take on a lot more responsibility.

“I had to do a lot of ironing, scrubbing, and cleaning,” she said.

Her childhood and adolescent years were spent in Yuma, where she attended school through the eleventh grade.

She had two younger sisters, Mitchell Frances and Lunita, and one brother, John W. All have preceded her in death. However, longevity does run in the family. Her aunt Sally lived to be 97 and a number of other relatives survived well into their eighties.

Robert Nell lived up to her name, always doing tomboy things.

“I was always a tomboy,” she said. “I always liked the same games boys did.”

In the winter her daddy would sew extra soles on her shoes so she could skate on Big Sandy River.

She was so tomboyish that she became known as “that little girl who has been in every tree in Yuma.”

She declares that she could outdo the boys anytime in most every game, with her favorite game being “wolf over the river.” The point of the game was for the designated wolf to run from one end of the area to another with an object in hand without getting it taken away. She was often called on to be the wolf because she could run so fast.

“They always wanted me to be the wolf because they thought I could outrun everybody,” she said.

Baseball and basketball were also two of her favorite games.

Climbing trees was another sport she immensely enjoyed.

There happened to be this one huge walnut tree that she itched to climb every time she passed by, even though she had been cautioned time and time again by her parents time and time again not to attempt such a thing.

But then one day, the temptation became too strong and up the tree she went, using a tire swing to help her along. But once in the tree, she was faced with the dilemma of how to get from the last branch to the ground, which was several feet away. Being the tomboy she was, she decided she could slide down by way of the rope to the tire. But she suffered a rope burn down her arm and had to be treated by a doctor, who couldn’t believe how the burns came about.

The boys at Yuma School soon learned how to pass their tests. They would hide Robert Nell in the wood box and walk to the box when they needed an answer. She had a unique way of shooting a paper wad. Once the boys talked her into calling the teacher over to look at some of her work and then shooting a paper wad from behind at the teacher.

The teacher responded by keeping all the children inside during recess, except for Robert Nell. She reasoned that she was at Robert Nell’s desk at the time so the young girl couldn’t have shot the paper wad.

Her uncle, Tom Belew, owned the general store in Yuma. He filled prescriptions and Robert Nell’s father helped operate the rest of the store that stocked everything from groceries to caskets, that were kept upstairs. In fact, she helped line the interior of the caskets.

When nobody was looking, she and her cousin, Carlene, would snatch candy from the large jars where it was kept. They were cautioned about continuing the practice and told by their elders that they should ask before taking candy. When the two girls kept up their sweet tooth habit, unbeknownst to the two girls, tiny pieces of tobacco were substituted for the candy.

“It made us so sick that we never touched the candy again,” said Robert Nell.

Young Robert Nell made everything in her life an adventure. Instead of crossing the road to her aunt and uncle’s house, she crawled though the culvert to the other side of the road. If she saw a snake, she just shooed it on.

She swung on grape vines, but never suffered a broken bone.

She learned to drink milk at an early age, a practice she still continues today.

her father would take her to the barn and sit her on a stool while he milked the cow. She would always drink a glassful while there. Even now, if she misses that glass of milk, she feels that her day isn’t complete. She seldom drinks coffee or tea, unless she’s away from home.

She could play baseball alongside the boys as well as the best of them. She played a lot and often hit a home run. The baseball then was fashioned from twine.

She played forward on Yuma’s basketball team and considered herself a pretty good shot when she set up in a corner. All the games were played with six players on an outside court. There were two guards, two forwards, and two centers. The court was divided into three sections. Two guards played on one end while the two forwards occupied the other end. The two centers, whose job it was to get the ball to the forwards, played in the middle of the court.

The first inside court she recalls seeing was at Newbern.

“The first time I fell on that gym floor, I slid like a greased pig across the lacquered floor because I was used to that Yuma dirt,” she said, laughing.

Horse and buggy and horseback were the means of travel, unless you rode the train. Lem Waugh had the first car in Yuma. He would like up the children and take them for short rides in the new vehicle. Her uncle also bought a Ford car and took the family members a lot of places.

As she mature, her social life was filled with weekend ice cream suppers and square dancing.

Since there was no electricity or refrigerators, obtaining ice to make the ice cream was no easy feat.

Sometimes ice was obtained from Lexington and sent to Yuma on the train so the citizens could have tea and ice cream.

Also, when the Big Sandy River froze over in the winter, large amounts of ice were cut and saved so ice cream could be made. The ice was packed in sawdust and kept in the cellar until needed to make ice cream.

“We made vanilla, peach, and strawberry ice cream,” she said. “It was so good.”

Young men from Wildersville and Westport, as well as the local fellows, were invited for social events, she recalled.

She enjoyed square dancing so much that she seldom missed a dance once the music started. She could wear out a pair of shoe soles a night, much to the dismay of her father, who had to resole them.

The events were held in homes, with the dining rooms and parlors being transformed into dance floors.

Once a small aircraft landed in a cotton field in Yuma when it experienced a problem. When it was repaired, the pilot took passengers to Huntingdon for rides for $3 per person. And of course, Robert Nell, then a teenager, was one of the daring ones who donned goggles and went for a ride.

For her senior year of school, she attended Huntingdon High School. Yuma school didn’t have a twelfth grade. Although Clarksburg did have a senior class, her Aunt Ada, who lived in Huntingdon on East Paris Street, wanted Robert Nell to live with her instead of having to ride a horse four miles to school.

Her aunt had running water, but no inside bathroom. She walked about a half mile to the high school, located on Browning Avenue. The school had running water and inside bathrooms.

It was in her senior class, which had 24 students, that she met her future husband, Deward Tate.

“The class socialized each weekend,” she said. “We generally went to the picture show.”

It was on these outings that they got to know each other and eventually fell in love.

“I guess I could waltz him around better than anybody,” she laughed.

“Well I guess you could rephrase that and say he would do what I wanted him to do better than anyone.”

After graduating from high school, she moved back to Yuma and taught school for a year at Daisy Country School, where there were 42 pupils in eight grades. Seven of the students were older than her. Deward went to work at Priest Drug Store in downtown Huntingdon. Every Sunday he rode the train from Huntingdon to Yuma to court her, arriving around 11 a.m. and not leaving until the train left around 5 p.m.

“He was a real hardworking person, and we both enjoyed playing tennis,” she said, noting that the couple often played matches with Robert and Nettie Dilday, the late owners of Dilday Funeral Home. One tennis court was located at Dr. Massey’s residence on Paris Street.

On July 15, 1928 the couple married in the yard at her home in Yuma. She wore a white dress trimmed in fringe with a white hat that she had bought in Memphis.

The couple married at 2 p.m. and were on the train when it pulled out of Yuma at 5 p.m. for Memphis.

The new groom was given two days off from his job at the drug store.

The couple spent their honeymoon at the Gayoso Hotel. It was across the street from the famous Peabody Hotel, which they toured while there.

The couple’s room was on the seventh floor, which frightened Robert Nell because she had never been so high off the ground before.

In his job, Deward worked six days a week and every other Sunday for $25 a month. His hours were from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. On Sundays it was often 2 a.m. by the time he it home. Often he had to get up in the middle of the night and return to the drug store to fill a prescription.

“I never saw him angry but one time,” she said. “A man called him in the middle of the night, and all he wanted was a guitar string. From the he always asked the caller if it was medicine he wanted.”

To become a registered pharmacist, a person could work ten years for another pharmacist and pass a state test back them.

Deward became a pharmacist and worked for 52 years at Priest Drug Store. He, along with Glenn Bush and Nancy Smith, bought the drug in the mid ’60s.

The couple moved to West Paris Street in 1950, where Robert Nell still lives today.

She was widowed 25 years ago when Deward died on April 24, 1976, the day after his 68th birthday.

She said he never wanted her to work outside the home because he always wanted her to stay home with their two daughters, Sarah and Nancy. Nancy Rahm, a retired teacher, and Sarah Smith, a retired bookkeeper, both reside in Jackson.

Robert Nell has ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Even though her husband never drove, she learned to drive in 1955 at the age of 47. She bought a 1955 Plymouth for $125 and virtually taught herself.

When she went to the Highway Patrol Station on West Main Street, she wasn’t allowed to drive the dealer’s car in which she had arrived for the test. A man who happened to be there allowed her to drive his brand new truck for the test.

“The man let me drive his brand new truck and I killed the motor three times,” she said. But before she left the station, she had her driver’s license with her promising the trooper that she wouldn’t drive on the street until she had better learned how to control the vehicle.

Her driving sessions took place at Edwards Park. She drove her car to the park where she proceeded to put down boxes as an obstacle course. She drove it time after time until she was confident driving on the road. Likewise, she taught her daughter, Sarah, to drive by the same method. For at least a month she would hustle her daughter out of bed at 5 a.m. for some before school driving lessons.

She joked that she didn’t learn to drive for her car to sit in the garage. And she did drive quite a bit in the area, but she didn’t feel confident to take it out on the road to out of town places.

But that didn’t keep her from deciding that the family was overdue for a vacation.

So with her urging, Deward asked for a week’s vacation in 1955, the first time he’d had off since they were married. So, it was off to Lookout Mountain’s Rock City. The foursome left Huntingdon on a bus at 3 a.m. and were gone for a week.

They family enjoyed the time together so much that the next year, they spent two weeks in Gatlinburg.

Although her husband objected, she drove this time.

“At first he said he wasn’t going, so I told him just to go on a bus and we’d pick him up at the station,” she said. “After two hours of walking the floor, he decided to risk my driving.”

During a tour of the Gatlinburg area, she asked the tour driver to give her pointers on how to drive on in the mountains. The next day she drove over the mountains for the first time with Deward hanging onto his door with both hands.

“From then on we had a lot of fun trips, and I never feared driving anywhere we wanted to go,” she said.

And drive she did. They continued their yearly vacation treks for a number of years. She said that she has driven in every state in the continental U.S. and every major city except Los Angeles and Seattle.

Since her husband’s death, she’s traveled to Hawaii, Mexico City, all the providences in Canada and also to seven countries in Europe.

She recalls February 26, 1954. That was the day that an Air Force plane, piloted by Lt. Jack Clark Jenkins of Huntingdon, was buzzing the courthouse and crashed on the west side of town. He, along with three crew members, were killed in the crash.

“I was on the Court Square and had started to the drug store to see Deward, when the plane barely missed the courthouse,” she said. Her dog, Smokey, that was following her at the time, howled and barked because of the noise.

“It was real scary,” she said.

She remembered that Huntingdon was a real bustling town in former years.

A band played every Saturday night on the courthouse lawn. Miss Lennie Carter showed picture shows on Saturday night in the hotel and then in the courthouse.

A popular place for the young people to gather was at the soda fountains of the two drug stores in town.

“The half lemon drink was a very popular soda,” she said. “If you didn’t want to get out of your car, you could just drive up and honk, and someone would come out and take your order.”

The Carroll County Fair was one of the biggest events of the year in Huntingdon. And she became a part of it at an early age. For 65 years, she worked in the Domestic Arts Department. She pinned the entries, which were mostly sewn, crocheted, and embroidered items, onto sheets for displaying.

For her assistance, she received a free hamburger for lunch everyday.

She has been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Huntingdon since 1925.

She has been secretary-treasurer of the Luna Peeler Sunday School for so long she can’t remember the exact number of years.

She’s always been an active member of the United Methodist Women.

She mentioned a funny instance one time when the church honored her for her work with the organization one Sunday night. That afternoon she had gone to Bruceton to dig up some flower plants and had stayed out longer than she intended.

Deciding that she didn’t have enough time to go home and change her muddy shoes, she sneaked in and sat on the back pew. But at the end of the service she was summoned to the front for a plaque presentation.

“I think I left a trail of mud to the front of the church,” she laughed. “I’ll never forget that incident because I was so embarrassed.”

She has only encountered one life threatening illness during her lifetime.

In 1995, she suffered a blood clot in her right lung from which her doctors didn’t think she was survive.

She happened to be at Jackson -Madison County General Hospital visiting a friend when she was stricken. She was in the hospital for three weeks and in recuperation at her daughter Sarah’s house for six months.

The doctors told Sarah and Nancy to prepare for the worst, and predicted that if their mother survived she would be paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

“But I guess the Lord didn’t want it that way,” said Robert Nell. “Because here I am.”

She still lives along, attends church every Sunday, and volunteers as a “pink lady” at Baptist Memorial Hospital every Thursday in the gift shop. Her gift shop partner, Bobbie Welch, lauds her as one of the best sales people around.

“She sells more items than anybody because we keep tally of what’s sold and who sells it,” Bobbie said.

And after church each Sunday after the last amen, she hops in her car and drives to Jackson where she eats lunch and visits with her two daughters before returning home later in the afternoon.

At Huntingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center, she’s called “Thursday Girl.”

After leaving the hospital, she drives to the nursing home, where she visits with several residents every Thursday.

“If I can bring a little cheer to the people there, that’s what I want to do,” she said. “They all hug my neck before I leave.”

Although she doesn’t entertain as she once did, at one time it was not uncommon for her to have as many as 50 people at her house for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.

Today, she only takes one blood pressure pill, two calcium tablets, and one aspirin a day. She doesn’t even take a vitamin pill because she feels she eats a balanced diet every day.

It is her hope that she never has to be waited on because she says she always wants to be the one to wait on everyone else.

She says she never dreamed that she would live this long.

“I guess the Lord just isn’t ready for me yet,” she said.

