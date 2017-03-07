West Carroll Special School District: Williams signs three-year contract for directorship

ronPARK

staff writer

Three years for $96,000 per year — those were the specifics of contract that West Carroll Junior-Senior Principal Dexter Williams signed as the school district’s upcoming director of schools.

That signing took place after members of the West Carroll Board of Education voted unanimously to offer the contract to Williams during their Thursday night meeting in the junior-senior high school library.

The contract and the new position take effect on July 1 and expire June 30, 2020 — unless Williams’ contract is extended before then.

The board picked Williams for the directorship back in November of last year following a several-month-long director search conducted by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA).

The board hired the TSBA to oversee the search after opting not to renew the contract of former Director of Schools Eric Williams.

Dexter Williams was one of four candidates presented by the TSBA for the board’s consideration, along with Gibson County High School Principal James Hughes, Shane Paschall of Milan, and Danny Leasure of Lexington.

Former Supervisor of Instruction Betty Wallace was appointed by the board to serve as interim director back in June of last year. Her term as interim will expire in June.

Williams will continue to serve as principal over the junior-senior high school until the end of this school year.

Before the board voted on Williams’ contract Thursday night, Board Chairman Jimmy Halford asked Williams if there was anything about the contract he would like to change.

“No, sir,” said Williams.

• • •

Work-Based Learning Program approved

After hearing a presentation by Williams and other members of the junior-senior high school staff, the board unanimously approved the implementation of a Work-Based Learning Program for high school students, starting in the 2017-18 school year.

As Williams pointed out, not all students will be going on to attend college, and the new program will help these students be more career-ready when they graduate from high school.

Williams also said that the program can help college-bound students to be ready for the realities of the job market beyond their post-secondary education.

Sunni Cooksey, school counselor at the junior-senior high school, detailed how the program will work.

She said that interested students will first have to qualify for the program, with classroom performance and behavioral history both being considered. Once approved, students would first engage in online course activities to create a portfolio that includes resumes, job applications, and mock interviews.

Then, said Cooksey, students will start looking for an employer in their field of interest and go through the job application and hiring process, just like a regular employee. When a student gets hired, they will work up to 10 hours per week for a total of 180 work hours per semester.

Students will be responsible for providing their own transportation between school and the workplace, and only students 16 years and older with a valid driver’s license qualify for the program. Students will also be responsible for acquiring any gear or equipment required by the employer, such as safety glasses, gloves, or steel toe shoes.

Cooksey said that the course will count toward required graduation credits as an elective.

According to Cooksey, the only real expense from the school system will involve reimbursing the teacher serving as program coordinator for mileage driven while conducting check-up visits with students in their work placements.

She also pointed out that the program could help students with disabilities to transition from school to the workplace.

As part of the same motion by board member Patrick Lindsey, the board also approved high school students to attend dual-credit courses at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in McKenzie, so long as they provide their own transportation.

• • •

In other business, the board:

•Heard a request from Beta Club sponsor Nancy Hopper, requesting that the board provide funding for Beta member Anna Woodall to attend and compete in the National Beta Club Convention June 28 to July 2 in Orlando, Florida. Woodall earned a spot at the national convention by placing in the Ag competition at the state convention back in November. After some discussion, the board told Hopper to continue fund-raising efforts and then come back before the board in April. The board also authorized Hopper to serve as dual chaperone to Woodall and another Beta Club member during the trip.

•Heard Band Director Cory Bridges request funding to buy a new drum line for the band — something he estimated would cost around $4,000. The board advised Bridges to get bids and bring them back before the board. The board also encouraged Bridges to restart the band booster program.

•Approved the addition of golf to school athletic programs at the junior-senior high school. Wallace said it will cost the school system around $3,000 altogether to start up the program.

•Passed two board policy amendments on a first reading — one that states that the school district will only do employment contracts for certified staff and use intent-to- hire forms for all others and another amendment that clarifies that support staff will be paid on a 12-month salary basis.

•Passed nine board policy amendments on a second and final reading.

•Was treated to a meal prepared by the high school Culinary Arts class following the meeting.

Email Ron

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader