Popping the question: ‘Promposals’ take over HHS

A simple ask is a thing of the past when it comes to prom invitations.

This year several of Huntingdon High School’s junior and senior boys planned “promposals” to get the perfect girl to accept their invitation to prom.

A “promposal” is more than just asking a date to the prom. It means going the extra mile, and usually getting a little advice from mom, to plan the perfect way to ask a girl to prom.

Bryce Johnson, a junior, pulled off a successful “promposal” with a little help from his mother, Dianne Johnson, and the Court Theater.

When planning the perfect way to ask his date to the prom, Bryce’s mother suggested getting a little help from the theatre.

Anyone making their way around Huntingdon’s Court Square on February 13 might have witnessed Bryce use Court Theatre’s marquee to ask his classmate Emily Williams to prom.

“Emily will you go to the prom with me –Bryce,” it read.

Williams had been home sick from school that day. That afternoon Bryce asked if she wanted to go get something to eat.

“We were driving around the Court Square and he told me he had to go pick up something at the movie theater. I didn’t think anything about it,” she said. “Then he said, ‘Emily what’s playing at the movies this week’ so I looked up and there it was. It was so cute.”

The Johnsons even planned ahead to make sure that Emily’s mother, Cara Williams, was there to witness the special moment.

Senior Dylan Johnson also incorporated signs into his “promposal.”

Dylan surprised junior Carson Ensley at the senior night basketball game on February 9 when he and the cheerleaders came onto the court holding signs that asked Carson to be his date to the prom.

Dylan and his friends had been talking about ways to ask their dates to prom one night when his friend Keeton Bailey suggested that he ask Carson at the senior night half time.

“No one [would] expect the cheerleaders to be holding signs asking Carson to prom,” Dylan said. “People would just think the cheerleaders are doing another routine.”

After Dylan’s mom gave the idea a thumbs up, he enlisted the help of the cheerleading coach, who made the signs the cheerleaders used. They read, “Carson Ensley will you by my prom sweetheart?”

Carson, who was sitting up in the stands that night, said she was completely surprised by the “promposal.”

“I told my mom I wondered what [the cheerleaders] were doing because they usually don’t have everyone’s attention directed toward them like that,” she said. “But once they said my name, I was just thinking, ‘oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is for me.’ And I was so nervous that I had to walk down there but I was just excited.” Carson joined Dylan on the court, where he gave her a bouquet of flowers and she gave him an enthusiastic yes in response to his question.

Senior Keeton Bailey used cards and hints to lead his date Jasmine Dupree on a scavenger hunt through her house, which her parents had helped him set up while she was asleep.

Keeton said he thought Jasmine didn’t suspect that he had a surprise waiting for her.

“She didn’t think I was going to do a ‘promposal’ at all,” he said.

Jasmine found a card Keeton had placed on her dresser asking her to go to the bathroom and get ready. There, she found a crown and sash for her to wear. She then followed a trail of red hearts leading outside, where three boxes were waiting. Each box was filled with confetti and a card. The cards said, “Will you go to the prom.”

After she had opened the last box, Keeton came out with roses and a final card that asked, “with me?”

Carroll County students: if you asked or were asked to prom in a fun and creative way, submit your photos of the “promposal” to lindsey@newsleaderonline.com to be published in the Carroll County News-Leader.

