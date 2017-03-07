McKenzie Elementary School introduces ‘One School, One Book, One Community’

shirleyNANNEY

editor

The McKenzie Elementary School showed how important reading is Thursday morning by initiating the “One School, One Book, One Community Kick-Off Program.”

The students in grades pre-kindergarten through fourth grade assembled in the gymnasium with teachers, dressed as storybook characters. Even a number of the students were dressed likewise.

“Everybody in the whole school will read the same book at home,” said principal Amanda Batts.

That book is The World According to Humphrey which is a book about Humphrey, a guinea pig and is written by Betty J. Birney.

“We want everybody to have fun reading,” said Batts. “What is exciting, you can read with whoever is at your house. You learn when you read. You educate yourself with reading.”

The book itself was introduced by school librarian Carol Nanney who also showed the main characters by video.

Fourth grade teacher Tiffany Smith told about the skit performed by Brian Hill who introduced Humphrey to the students and told about the theme for the book.

The main characters in the book were introduced by video.

Special guest McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland, who was introduced by Smith, issued a proclamation proclaiming March as “One School, One Book, One Community” month.

“It is important to read,” said the mayor. She told students that Ms. Sue Kelley taught her how to read in the first grade and she was grateful to her.

Second grade teacher Allison Winston explained that each teacher had a book bag that contained a Humphrey book for each student in the class.

Each day students will be given a certain number of pages to read and then quizzed on what they’ve read the next day.

The special ceremony was in observance of Read Across America Day.

Email Shirley

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader