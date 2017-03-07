Cedar Grove woman escapes after two days of torture and terror: Husband charged with assault and kidnapping

ronPARK

After allegedly being physically abused and psychologically terrorized by her husband for two days, a Cedar Grove woman barely managed to escape her own residence late last month.

The husband — David Rodney Arnold II, 33, of 118 Beach Lake Lane — has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.

According to a report filed by Deputy Ethan Parham with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, he was patrolling along Highway 70 West at around 2 a.m. on February 26 when he saw a woman standing on the side of the highway.

Parham reported that the woman — identified as Katie Elizabeth Brown, 33, also of 118 Beach Lake Lane — appeared to be nervous and scared and that she had visible injuries on her body.

At that time, Brown told Parham that her husband [Arnold] had assaulted her and she was trying to get away, but she would not give the officer more details, saying that she was afraid Arnold would kill her.

Brown was taken to McKenzie Regional Hospital for treatment and then transported to a safe location.

Deputies found Arnold at his residence about three hours later and placed him under arrest.

Brown later told authorities that Arnold had held her against her will at their mutual residence for two days.

According to Brown, Arnold cut her with a folding knife and a meat cleaver, struck her in the head numerous times with his fists, strangled her nearly to the point of unconsciousness, and threatened to kill her and her family if she tried to leave.

Brown detailed how she pretended to sleep with her clothes on under the covers and her car keys in her pocket, waiting for an opportunity to escape.

She said that she finally made a run for the door, but Arnold caught her at the front door and threw her

out into the yard and then came and took the car keys away from her.

Brown said she managed to get away and started running along the highway. She said Arnold got in a vehicle and drove by her several times until Parham came along just in time.

Arnold is being held at the Carroll County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

