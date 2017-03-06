Wanda Hopper

1959-2017

Wanda Mae Jackson Hopper, 57, of Bruceton passed away Monday, February 27 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held at Bruceton Funeral Home, with Bro Joshua Franks officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Natchez Trace State Park.

Ms. Hopper was born September 7, 1959 in Joliet, Ill. to Verna Mae Hopper Jackson and the late Charles L. Jackson. She was a Baptist in faith. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Jackson.

She is survived by one daughter, Shelly Boyd of Bruceton; a son, Corey Allen of Westport; three sisters, Shirley Jackson of Bruceton, Barbara Higdon of Camden, and Debbie Jackson of Huntingdon; two brothers, Larry Jackson of Greenfield and Terry Jackson of Huntingdon; and three grandchildren, Lawson Boyd, Marilyn Allen, and Landon Boyd.