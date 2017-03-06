Rebecca Arnold

1951-2017

Rebecca Jane Coy Arnold, 65, of Bruceton passed away Wednesday, March 1 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held March 4 at Bruceton First United Methodist Church, with Bro. Steve Whitworth officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Bruceton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Arnold was born December 7, 1951 in Meadville, Pa. to the late Ramon James Coy and Bess Ingram Coy. She was a member of Bruceton First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Coy and her daughter, Mary Grey Arnold.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Mark Arnold; two daughters, Trina Nobles of Bruceton and Krystal (Shane) Bobbe of Providence, R.I.; a son, David (Amalie) Allen of Bruceton; a twin sister, Connie Koch; three brothers, David Coy, Dan Coy, and Matt Coy; five grandchildren, Jaclyne Ostrander, Marcus Nobles, Krista Nobles, Emma Allen, and Oliver Bobbe; and two great-grandchildren, Tallen Hardee and Harlyn Manes.

Pallbearers were Brandon Maness, Shane Bobbe, Gary Knott, Robert Keeton III, Marcus Nobles, and Matt Coy.