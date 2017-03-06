Billy Gene Butler

1935-2017

Billy Gene Butler, 81, of Buena Vista passed away Wednesday, March 1 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were held March 3 in the chapel of Bruceton Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Davis officiating. Burial followed at New Prospect Cemetery.

Mr. Butler was born June 4, 1935 in Carroll County to the late Hubert Clyde Butler and Medina Rhodes Butler. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and Union Local #455. He was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Sue Butler; a daughter, Sandra (Donnie) Hensley of Camden; a sister, Ruthelle Bryant of Dyersburg; three grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Chad) Prince, Seth (Katelyn) Spivey, and Torri Hensley, all of Camden; and three great-grandchildren, Jaylee and Dallis Prince and Scout Spivey.

Pallbearers were Ted Harold Presson, Rob Barham, Richard Norden, Mark Spivey, Phil Prince, and Tommy Hicks.