Throwback Thursday: LaRenda Scarbrough inducted into United Way of West Tennessee Hall of Fame

This week’s throwback Thursday looks back at the March 1, 2006 edition of the Carroll County News-Leader when LaRenda Scarbrough of Huntingdon was inducted into the United Way of West Tennessee Hall of Fame.

Eleven Community Leaders Inducted into the United Way of West Tennessee Hall of Fame

Every community is blessed with certain individuals who are leaders among leaders. Typically, they’re successful business men and women who realize that life is about more than just making money, but it also is about helping others. They get involved in their communities’ most important projects because they care about the people around them and the places they call home.

On Tuesday, January 24, 11 community leaders from West Tennessee were honored for their efforts by being inducted into the United Way of West Tennessee Hall of Fame. The inaugural ceremony was held at First Baptist Church in Jackson. Entertainment was provided by Jackson State Community College’s vocal ensemble, “Innovations.” Steve Bowers, television media manager at Jackson Energy Authority and radio personality at NewsTalk 101.5 FM, spoke to guests on the value of United Way and the importance of community service. The event was sponsored by First Citizens National Bank.

Among those honored was LaRenda Scarbrough from Carroll County. Scarbrough is broker/owner of Scarbrough Realty in Huntingdon. She currently is a member of the county commission, board member of WLJT-TV, Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council, and Carroll County Civil Service Commission. She was a founding board member of the Carroll Arts Council, past member of the Carroll County board of education, and former executive director of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. Scarbrough is an active member and church pianist at First United Methodist Church in Huntingdon. For her work in the community, she was recognized in 1989 as Carroll Countian of the Year.

Scarbrough helped organize United Way in Carroll County in 1990 and has served on the local board since that time. She has served as county campaign chairperson twice, leading teams that raised a cumulative total of over $100,000. LaRenda represented her county on the United Way of West Tennessee board for seven years and served on the executive committee as board secretary. Joining people like Walt Madden, Bob Rooke, and others, she reached out to local volunteers in Dyer County and helped them develop their own successful United Way program.

Barry Matthews, United Way president, said, “For over 15 years now, United Way has been blessed with LaRenda’s compassionate leadership and commitment to helping people in need.”

Kenny McBride, Carroll County Mayor and 2005-06 United Way Campaign Chairman, added, “I have worked with LaRenda in many capacities though the years. LaRenda always gives 100 percent to any project she undertakes. She is committed to the people of Carroll County and works hard every day to make our county a better place to live and to work. She is very deserving of this honor.”

LaRenda is married to Dr. Hugh Scarbrough, and they have two children– Mary Margaret, a business solutions consultant in Boston, and John, an attorney in Brentwood. Joining Scarbrough and her husband at the event were her parents, Aaron and Ruth Bradfield and her brother, Dan Bradfield.

