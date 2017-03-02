FILLIES PLACE SECOND AT REGION — The Huntingdon High School Fillies placed second in the Region 7A Tournament after a hard-fought 45-42 loss to Dresden in Tuesday night’s championship game at Bethel University. The Fillies advance to play Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) in sectional competition Saturday night at TCA, starting at 7 p.m. If the Fillies win that game, they will move on to the state tournament, which will start March 9 at MTSU’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. The Fillies are (kneeling, from left) Grace Angelos, Leann Webb, Taylor Smith, Jasmine Dupree, Macey Culbreath, Alexys Stephens, Alli Jones (standing, from left) Cheyenne Childress, Leah Hayes, Marisa Belew, Samantha Dunn, Kaci Fuller, Tyasia Reed, Jesica Keith, and Adyn Swenson. Smith and Keith were named to the All-Region Tournament Team.