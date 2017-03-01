Wednesday storm does damage in Carroll County

A storm system moved through Carroll County early Wednesday morning about 5 a.m., leaving behind damage, mostly from trees blown into houses, but there were no reported injuries as of noon. No estimate of damage was available at this time.

One of the most damaged houses was the Karlon and Tiffany King house at 18685 West Main St. in Huntingdon.

An uprooted tree in the back yard fell across the gray vinyl siding house, making it unlivable. Tiffany King said the couple’s three children were not at home at the time.

The tree came through the house’s bathroom, but not the back bedroom where the couple was sleeping. The tree’s roots were five or six feet in diameter.

A tree in the front yard where Michael Bolton and Brittany Throgmorton live at 270 Clark St. live in Huntingdon was uprooted and crushed the couple’s 209 PT Cruiser and narrowly missed next door neighbor, Mary Dill’s vehicle. It pulled the electrical wiring from both houses.

Dill, Throgmorton, and Bolton said it sounded like a bomb went off.

Dill said she was asleep in a nearby bedroom of the house. The electric line narrowly missed the bedroom window.

A tree landed on a house on Paris St. in McKenzie crushing the back portion and also damaged some vehicles.

A house on Oak Street in Huntingdon was also damaged by a fallen tree, according to Huntingdon Fire Marshal Steve Price.

Also a house in Atwood was reported damaged by a tree.

Electricity was out in most of Carroll County, with most being restored quickly by Carroll County Electric.

