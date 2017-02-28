Treadway’s death believed to be from drowning

Shirley Nanney

Editor

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson said on Monday morning that the cause of death of Robert ‘Tank’ Treadway was still uncertain.

Dickson said an autopsy was performed on Treadway, but the medical examiner would not make a final ruling until all toxicology reports were completed. However, his death is believed to be from drowning.

Treadway, 34, was reported missing on Feb. 16th by a friend who he had been staying with in the Cedar Grove area. Sheriff Dickson said that Roy Gardner, previously from Milan, called to report Treadway missing about two weeks after he was last seen.

Friends of Treadway told authorities that he was planning to go fishing on a watershed lake near Parker Store Road and Hwy. 70 in the Cedar Grove community.

Sheriff Dickson said the 100-acre watershed lake was jointly owned by about 10 landowners and several of them who knew that landscape helped with the search effort. One of the landowners found Treadway’s body last Monday afternoon at around 5 p.m. about 15 yards from the bank in approximately 15 feet of water.

The sheriff said Gardner reported finding Treadway’s shoes and other personal effects near the lake.

Gardner also found fishing poles with hooks that had not been baited. Treadway’s body was discovered unclothed and family members reported that he could not swim.

The sheriff said the medical examiner said it was not unusual for the clothes to be missing from a person who had been in the water for as much as two weeks.

“We’re a little mystified about what exactly happened,” the sheriff said. “But there were absolutely no signs of trauma. No gunshots or stab wounds and no signs of a struggle or a fight. Mr. Treadway was a good sized man and I’m pretty sure he would have been able to take care of himself.”

Treadway graduated from Milan High School in 2000. He was a key member of Milan’s back-to-back state championship run in 1998 and 1999, and noted as one of the most powerful defensive lineman to ever play for the Bulldogs.

Treadway was laid to rest Saturday afternoon after a celebration of his life at the Polk Clark Enrichment Center.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader