Tenure granted to nine in Huntingdon School System

Eight teachers and one administrator in the Huntingdon Special School now have tenure.

At the Feb. 23 school board meeting, board members gave their unanimous approval for the personnel recommended by the principals of their respective schools and the director of schools for the special accomplishment.

They include: Scott Carter, middle school principal; Jill Clark, high school English; Amy Gillespie, middle school fourth grade; Jennifer Johnson, high school special education; Nikki Pinson, middle school fifth grade; Mark Rich, middle school seventh grade and baseball coach; Emilie Strawser, middle school sixth grade; Misty Vaughn, middle school fourth grade; and Courtney Williams, primary school first grade.

Carter had gained tenure as a teacher before he left the school system to become a principal at Beaver School in Henderson County. However, when he returned as Huntingdon Middle School principal, he had to do a two-year probationary period.

Director of Schools Pat Dillahunty explained how tenure is obtained.

“To be eligible for tenure, a teacher has to have five years of experience, with the last two years scoring a four or five on their overall teacher effectiveness score,” she said. “Once a teacher reaches that, the board must grant tenure or non-renewal.”

Board member Tim Tucker said he was proud of the people being granted tenure, but expressed concern about teachers who fail to continue doing a good job.

Dillahunty said if a teacher scores three or less on their effectiveness score for two continuous years, their tenure can be taken away. However, the school system can still vote to hire the teacher, if they so desire.

Board member Jason Culbreath said granting tenure is one of the hardest things that school board members do.

“Tenure is reserved for the best teachers, but it’s hard because of the data we have,” he said. “We have to rely on our administrators and make sure a four is a four and a five is a five.”

He added he was glad there was an ongoing evaluation.

“It’s formality when it gets to us (the school board),” Culbreath said.

In other business, board members:

• Passed an amended policy on Student Wellness. This policy was amended to better align with the final rule from the U.S Dept of Agriculture regarding student wellness programs. This update includes new language regarding record keeping as well as a revised provision on physical activity and physical education.

• Heard from Dillahunty about the system’s audit report. She said there were no findings at the District level. There was only one minor finding at the school level concerning the collection of money by teachers.

• Set the next meeting for March 16 at 7 p.m.

