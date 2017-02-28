Seniors spotlighted at Central Basketball Banquet

ronPARK

While all the players, managers, and cheerleaders were recognized, special honors were given to this year’s seniors during this year’s Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School Basketball Banquet Friday night in the school cafeteria.

These senior Tigers Grant Davis and Elijah Boyd; senior Lady Tigers Shominique Pearson, Tiffany Hughey, and Amanda Rewis; and senior cheerleaders Hope Blankenship, Kayce Brown, Brianna Thompson and Amanda Rewis.

For the second year in a row, Head Basketball Coach Chris Finley refrained from giving out any individual players awards, but he did present letters and spoke a few words about each player.

Finley had some of his highest praise for Davis, pointing out how Davis has remained steadfast in his dedication to the team, even when the wins were few and far between.

“You never quit on me, and that means a lot,” said Finley, who added that Davis has been playing basketball since the sixth grade.

Davis finishes his high school career 928 total points (716 in high school).

A first-year senior on the team, Boyd led the team in scoring with 261 points.

“I’m proud of how you handled yourself,” said Finley.

Of Hughey, Finley said that he hopes his daughter grows up to be just like her.

A seven-year basketball player at Central, Hughey finished with over 800 career points.

Rewis, who joined the team midseason, contributed 28 points.

Finley pointed to Pearson as the school’s all-time career points record holder with 1,716 points and the first Lady Tiger in several years to sign to play at the college level. Pearson signed last week with Hiwassee College in East Tennessee.

Cheerleader sponsor Chaisee Blankenship honored her senior cheerleaders and presented individual awards.

Blankenship was presented with the Tiger Award.

Thompson received the Senior Award.

Rewis, a first-year cheerleader, was given the Tumbling Award. Blankenship pointed out how Rewis played on the girls basketball team, changed clothes, and then cheered for the boys team.

