OK man ‘Taking up his cross and following Jesus’

shirleyNANNEY

editor

He trods along the edge of the highway, bearing a 70-lb. cross and a huge backpack.

Donald Akens, 35, of Tecumseh, Okla., is literally “taking up his cross and following Jesus” he says as he walks his way across several states on his way to California.

“I’ll end up where the Good Lord takes me,” he said.

On Thursday of last week he was traveling through Carroll County by way of Highway 70A, heading toward McLemoresville.

He is a former Marine, divorced with six biological children, ages, 17, 14, 12, 10, 5, and 3. He gave up his job as a carpenter to fill a mission to tell people about Jesus.

He is of Indian descent as his father is Indian and his mother is Caucasian.

He said he felt this is something the Lord wanted him to do after he attended a church camp with one of his sons in 2015. They were baptized and while there he heard a sermon about “taking up your cross and following the Lord.”

The following Monday he went to Lowe’s and bought lumber to make a cross.

Once a month he walked around Oklahoma. On Christmas day 2015, he walked from morning until night. A year later, two weeks prior to Christmas, he felt the Lord wanted him to walk full time.

He sleeps on the side of the road sometimes. Occasionally someone will put him up in a motel. He is not sponsored by any organization or business.

“I live as he lived and walk as he walked,” he said.

His journey started in Christianburg, Va. on Feb. 4 when he got a ride there.

“I feel I have to open hearts and eyes,” he said. “Jesus will walk again and we need to be ready.”

He says he has very little money, “but God is my provider and healer.”

“Someone buys me a meal every day,” he said.

In his backpack, he carries two of everything in the way of clothing and a pair of water boots.

He had one real scare as he walked along the highway in Ky.

“A semi-truck didn’t see me and almost ran over me,” he said.

He feels the need to bring people back to God.

“People think God has abandoned them, but it is just the opposite,” he said.

